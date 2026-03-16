iQOO Z11x sale goes live in India with big discounts and launch offers on Amazon

iQOO Z11x 5G is up for its first sale in India, revealing massive discounts and offers on the device. The sale starts at 12:00 PM via the e-commerce site Amazon. To recall, the iQOO Z11x was launched last week, focusing on performance, battery life, and gaming features. You can purchase the device via the company’s official website, Amazon, and select offline stores. With bank offers and EMI options, buyers can grab this smartphone at a more affordable price. The device caters to users who are looking for a mid-range smartphone with powerful features. Also Read: iQOO Z11x 5G launches with 7200mAh battery in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment; check FULL specs

iQOO Z11x Price in India, Deals, Discounts, and Offers

The tech giant launched its iQOO Z11x is three storage options, including 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,999, but buyers can get an instant bank discount of Rs 1,500, bringing the effective price down to Rs 17,499.

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with an original price of Rs 20,999, and with a Rs 2,000 bank discount, the effective price becomes Rs 18,999.

Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999, and after the Rs 2,000 instant bank discount, the net effective price drops to Rs 20,999.

Buyers can also choose no cost EMI options, which are available for 3 months on the 6GB variant and 3 or 6 months on the 8GB variants. In addition, Amazon buyers can take part in the Spin and Win offer, where users have a chance to win up to Rs 1,00,000 as Amazon Pay balance, subject to terms and conditions.

iQOO Z11x Specifications

The iQOO Z11x features a 6.76 inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2408 × 1080 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the display also offers up to 1200 nits peak brightness and is equipped with the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. According to the company, the phone scores more than one million on AnTuTu.

For optics, the device includes a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera along with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls. Both cameras support 4K video recording at 30fps with electronic image stabilisation.

The smartphone runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top. The company promises two years of Android updates and four years of security updates. The phone also includes AI features such as AI Captions, AI Creation, and AI Transcript Assist.

To power the phone, the company has given a large 7200mAh battery along with 44W FlashCharge which can charge from 1 percent to 50 percent in about 43 minutes. The phone also supports bypass charging.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

For gamers, the device includes stable frame rate optimisation, Dual 10x Super Touch Control, Monster Mode, and gaming audio enhancements.