iQOO 16 leak hints Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro to Rival OnePlus 16: Here's ALL we know

It seems the iQOO 15 just came out a few months back, and now the tech giant is already working towards the next-gen flagship — the iQOO 16. Based on the latest leak, the focus seems to be mainly on performance. The phone has reportedly shown up in certification databases, which usually means internal testing is underway. While there’s no official confirmation yet, the early details already give a rough idea of what to expect. Also Read: iQOO 15 Apex Edition first sale begins in India: Check bank offers, availability, and best deals

iQOO 16: What to expect

One of the biggest talking points is the chipset. The iQOO 16 is tipped to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. It must be noted that the chipset hasn’t been officially announced yet. If the leaks are accurate, this chip could be based on a 2nm process, which should bring improvements in both performance and efficiency. In simple terms, expect faster speeds, better thermal control, and possibly improved battery handling compared to current flagship chips. That also puts the iQOO 16 in direct competition with upcoming flagships like the OnePlus 16, which is expected to use a similar class of processor. Also Read: iQOO 15 Apex Edition launched in India with new design: Price, specs, offers

Another area where iQOO seems to be focusing on is the display. The iQOO 16 is expected to feature a flat Samsung panel with 2K resolution. More interestingly, reports suggest a very high refresh rate, possibly going beyond 144Hz, with some leaks hinting at 165Hz or even higher. That clearly shows that the phone is more focused towards gaming and performance. Also Read: iQOO Z11x sale goes live in India with big discounts and launch offers on Amazon

Apart from this, the iQOO 16’s camera specifications are also a matter of discussion. It may come with a 200MP main sensor, paired with a 50MP ultra-wide and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

iQOO 16 expected launch and price

The launch is still some time away, with reports pointing to a late 2026 debut, possibly starting in China before expanding to other markets. Pricing could also see a slight bump compared to the previous model, which started around Rs 72,999 in India. That’s not surprising, especially with newer chips and higher component costs.

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At this stage, everything is based on leaks, hence, you must take the information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official leak.