iQOO 15R teased ahead of India launch: What we know so far

Also Read: iQOO Z11 Turbo Debuts With 144Hz Display, 200MP Camera, And 7,600mAh Battery: Price, Specs

iQOO is set to bring the toned-down version of the flagship smartphone in India for the first time. Yes, the tech giant has announced that the iQOO 15R is launching soon in the country. However, the final launch date remains unknown, but it appears the launch is imminent. Also Read: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Smartphone Deals That You Shouldn't Miss

Along with its arrival in India, the company has also revealed the design of the iQOO 15R, which features a boxy design with rounded edges. While the back seems to have a unique checkered design, the camera module mimics the iQOO 15 setup. The teaser photo shows it in grey colour. Also Read: Looking For Value? These Are The Best Phones Under Rs 25,000 In 2026

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya teased the arrival of the iQOO 15R on X, calling it a phone with “power that fits just right.” While that line is vague, it hints at a device that seems to offer balanced performance and everyday usability.

iQOO 15R India launch: What’s confirmed so far

The teaser confirms that the iQOO 15R will run on OriginOS, which debuted in India with the flagship iQOO 15. While not officially stated, it is expected to be based on Android 16. However, instead of a complex setup, the iQOO 15R houses dual rear cameras, arranged in a pill-shaped layout.

Leaks suggest that the iQOO 15R could be a rebranded version of the iQOO Z11 Turbo, which is expected to debut in China soon. If that turns out to be true, the phone could feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the iQOO 15R is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, placing it close to flagship territory. This would also put it in direct competition with phones like the OnePlus 15R and Motorola Signature, which are expected to use the same chip.

In terms of photography, it may get a 200MP main camera along with an ultra-wide lens, while the front may get a 32MP selfie shooter. Under the hood, it may pack a 7,600mAh battery.