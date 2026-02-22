iQOO 15R India launch date, expected price, specs, design, camera and more: What we know

iQOO is set to launch the iQOO 15R in India next week. The company has already confirmed the launch date and teased several key features in the run-up to the announcement. Positioned below the iQOO 15, the new phone will target buyers looking for strong performance without crossing flagship pricing. Also Read: 7 best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in 2026

iQOO 15R India launch date

The iQOO 15R will launch in India on February 24. As confirmed by the company, the phone will debut at an event in Bengaluru, and the livestream is expected to be available on iQOO’s official social media platforms. Also Read: iQOO 15 Ultra India launch looks unlikely after latest leak

iQOO 15R price in India (expected)

In terms of pricing, iQOO has indicated that the device will sit under Rs 50,000. Some reports suggest that the starting price could be around Rs 47,999, though the final pricing will be revealed at launch.

The handset will be sold via Amazon and the official iQOO India store.

iQOO 15R design and display

iQOO has already revealed parts of the design. The iQOO 15R will measure 7.9mm in thickness and feature a flat-edge frame. Renders show a square camera module at the back, similar to the iQOO 15. The phone will be available in two colours – Triumph Silver and Dark Knight.

On the front, the device will sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The company has also confirmed support for up to 5,000 nits peak brightness and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

iQOO 15R performance and software

The iQOO 15R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The brand claims the phone has crossed 3.5 million points on AnTuTu. It will also feature the Q2 supercomputing chip and a 6.5K IceCore VC cooling system for thermal management.

The phone will run Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box. iQOO has committed to four years of Android updates and six years of security patches.

iQOO 15R cameras and battery

On the camera front, the iQOO 15R will feature a dual rear setup led by a 50MP Sony LYT-700V sensor with OIS. An 8MP ultra-wide camera is also expected. There will be no telephoto lens.

The device will pack a 7,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Bypass charging is also confirmed.

With launch just days away, iQOO has already shared most of the key details. Final pricing and availability information will be confirmed on February 24.