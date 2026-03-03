iQOO 15R goes on first sale in India Today: Check offers, discounts, and where to buy

iQOO debuted its mid-range smartphone in India, dubbed iQOO 15R, with power-packed features and enhancements. The smartphone offers a powerful processor, a large battery, and a fast display at a competitive price, giving tough competition to the OnePlus 15R. After its launch in February, the phone is now available for purchase in India starting today at 12 PM IST. It targets users who want high performance without paying flagship prices.

iQOO 15R Price in India and Launch Offers

The first sale of iQOO 15R starts today at 12:00 PM via e-commerce site Amazon, revealing some of the best offers and discounts.

The iQOO 15R starts at Rs 44,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 256GB model is priced at Rs 47,999. The top 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant costs Rs 52,999.

As part of launch offers, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC and Axis Bank credit, debit, and EMI transactions. The company is also offering iQOO or Vivo TWS earbuds worth Rs 1,899 with the purchase. The phone is available in Dark Knight and Triumph Silver colour options. Customers can buy it from Amazon, the iQOO India online store, and Vivo retail outlets.

Display

The iQOO 15R features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming. The screen also offers high brightness levels and HDR support.

Processor

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. This chipset is also used in other mid-flagship smartphones. It is paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. The device runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The company promises four years of Android updates and six years of security updates.

Camera

The iQOO 15R comes with a 50MP Sony primary camera with OIS support. It also has an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, the phone includes a 32MP front camera.

Battery

The device packs a 7,600mAh battery. It supports 100W wired fast charging and bypass charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.