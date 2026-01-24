iQOO 15 Ultra is getting a gaming feature fans have been asking for

iQOO is set to launch the iQOO 15 Ultra next month as the top-end model in its flagship lineup. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed a gaming-focused feature that clearly sets the phone apart from the standard iQOO 15. The upcoming Ultra variant will come with touch-based shoulder triggers, aimed at users who spend a lot of time gaming on their phones. Also Read: iQOO 15 Ultra design teased ahead of China launch: Set to get cyber-inspired colours and camera design

Touch-based shoulder triggers confirmed

An iQOO product executive has confirmed that the iQOO 15 Ultra will feature capacitive shoulder triggers placed along the left and right edges of the phone’s frame. These triggers are designed to sit naturally under the user’s fingers when the phone is held in landscape mode, making them easier to use during long gaming sessions. Also Read: Top camera phones under Rs 25,000 you can buy in 2026

Unlike physical buttons, the shoulder triggers on the iQOO 15 Ultra will use touch input. The company says the triggers can be customised, letting users map in-game actions, shortcuts, or combo moves based on their own play style.

iQOO has confirmed that the shoulder triggers will support a 600Hz sampling rate, which should help register inputs more quickly during gameplay.

The shoulder triggers will also offer haptic feedback through a linear motor, providing a subtle vibration when pressed to make inputs feel more controlled.

For longer gaming sessions, iQOO says it has included an anti-sweat algorithm. This is intended to reduce accidental touches and maintain consistent input accuracy even when hands get sweaty.

Dual chips to reduce input delay

Another feature confirmed by the company is the use of two independent control chips for the shoulder triggers. Each trigger will send inputs separately, which iQOO says should help minimise input delay and improve overall responsiveness.

Colours, performance, and launch timeline

The iQOO 15 Ultra will be offered in two colour options, listed as 2077 (black) and 2049 (silver). The company has also shared early performance benchmark scores from internal testing. As per the shared image, the phone recorded an overall score of 45,18,403 points. It posted 13,22,001 points in the CPU test and 15,94,848 points in the GPU test. The iQOO 15 Ultra is confirmed to launch in China in February, ahead of the Spring Festival.