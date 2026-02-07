iQOO 15 Ultra India launch looks unlikely after latest leak

iQOO recently launched the iQOO 15 Ultra in China as its top-end flagship. After the launch, there was some expectation that the device could also be introduced in India. However, recent leaks now suggest that this is unlikely. Also Read: iQOO 15 Ultra launches with built-in cooling fan, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Price, specs

What the leak says

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, iQOO is not planning to launch the iQOO 15 Ultra in India. No specific reason was shared behind the decision. The tipster added that the company could instead bring a different model to the Indian market. At this point, it is not clear whether that would be a rebranded device or an entirely new smartphone made specifically for India. Also Read: iQOO 15R to launch with 7,600mAh battery under Rs 50,000: What else to expect

What is confirmed is that iQOO will launch the iQOO 15R in India on February 24, 2026. Apart from this model, the company has not shared any details about plans for higher-end devices in the country. Also Read: Upcoming smartphone launches in February 2026 you should watch

Why India may be skipped

With no official word from iQOO, pricing is likely a key factor. The iQOO 15 Ultra is priced at CNY 5,699 in China, which works out to roughly Rs 74,000. If it were to launch here, the phone would fall into the premium flagship category, a segment that already has stiff competition and typically sees lower sales volumes compared to mid-range devices.

So far, iQOO’s India strategy has leaned more towards upper mid-range phones that focus on performance and value. Ultra-premium flagships have not been a major part of its lineup here. Skipping the iQOO 15 Ultra could be part of a strategy to avoid stretching the brand too far in a highly competitive price bracket.

iQOO 15 Ultra specifications

The iQOO 15 Ultra was launched in China on February 4, 2026. In terms of hardware, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It offers up to 24GB of LPDDR5X Ultra Pro RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

The phone features a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 8,000 nits. For cameras, it comes with a triple rear setup, all using 50MP sensors, including a periscope telephoto lens. There is also a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

It also comes with a 7,400mAh battery and supports 100W wired fast charging.

What to expect instead

For now, Indian buyers looking at iQOO’s next launch will have to wait for the iQOO 15R. Whether iQOO brings a modified flagship or sticks to its current India strategy should become clearer after the February launch.