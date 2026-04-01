iQOO 15 Apex Edition launched in India with new design: Price, specs, offers

iQOO has launched the special variant in India — the iQOO 15 Apex Edition. The latest edition comes as the special edition of the iQOO 15, which joins the Alpha Edition in black finish and the Legend Edition in white. The specifications and features are said to remain the same as the iQOO 15, while the key highlight is the design. Also Read: iQOO Z11x sale goes live in India with big discounts and launch offers on Amazon

The latest Apex edition of the iQOO 15 brings a holographic imaging-based dynamic ink painting design. What else should you know about it before buying? Check out the specifications, price, and availability here. Also Read: iQOO Z11x 5G launches with 7200mAh battery in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment; check FULL specs

iQOO 15 Apex Edition specifications

As mentioned before, the iQOO 15 Apex edition also gets the specifications similar to the standard iQOO 15. That means, the iQOO 15 Apex edition features a 6.85-inch 2K+ curved Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It also gets up to 6000 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 3nm chipset, coupled with Adreno 840 GPU and a Q3 Gaming chip. The iQOO 15 Apex edition runs on OriginOS 6.0 based on Android 16. Also Read: iQOO 15R alternatives that you can buy under Rs 50,000

For photography, it features a 50MP camera with a Sony IMX921 sensor, along with a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera. On the front, the phone has a 32MP front-facing camera.

It packs a large 7000mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 40W wireless charging. Plus, the IP68+IP69 rating makes it resilient to dust and water splash.

iQOO 15 Apex Edition price and availability

iQOO 15 Apex edition has been launched at a starting price of Rs 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 16GB RAM with 512GB storage costs Rs 79,999. You will find it available on Amazon, iQOO’s online store and the exclusive Vivo stores from April 5th.

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If you pre-book now, then you can also get an instant discount of Rs 6000 on selected bank card offers. Plus, free iQOO TWS 1e along with the phone, which is worth Rs 1899.