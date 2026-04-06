iQOO 15 Apex Edition first sale begins in India: Check bank offers, availability, and best deals

The iQOO 15 Apex Edition has now gone on sale in India. This version comes as a new colour option of the iQOO 15. The design looks different, but the core features remain the same. The phone focuses on performance, battery, and display. It targets users who want a premium Android smartphone experience. Also Read: iQOO 15 Apex Edition launched in India with new design: Price, specs, offers

iQOO 15 Apex Edition Price in India and Offers

The iQOO 15 Apex Edition starts at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The higher variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 79,999. Buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 6,000 using select bank cards. After the discount, the effective price drops to Rs 66,999 and Rs 73,999. The phone is available on the iQOO website, Amazon, and offline stores across India.

iQOO 15 Apex Edition Specifications

The phone features a large 6.85 inch display with 2K resolution. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling smooth. The screen uses AMOLED technology for better colours and brightness. The new Apex colour gives the phone a fresh look compared to earlier variants.

The device runs on Android 16 with OriginOS 6. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. This chipset is designed for high performance and gaming. The phone comes with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It is also expected to get long software support with multiple updates.

For optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra wide camera. The camera system supports zoom and stable shots. For selfies, it has a 32MP front camera. It is suitable for photos and video calls.

The device packs a large 7000mAh battery. It supports 100W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. This helps users charge the phone quickly and use it for long hours. The battery setup is useful for heavy users.