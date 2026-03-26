iPhone with 200MP to rival Samsung and Vivo? Here's what Apple planning

For years, iPhones have focused more on image processing than chasing megapixel numbers. But that might start to change soon. According to recent leaks, Apple is reportedly testing a 200MP camera sensor for a future iPhone. If this actually happens, it would be one of the biggest shifts in Apple’s camera strategy in a long time. Also Read: Android vs iPhone: Android now FASTER than iPhone for web browsing? Google remains

As per a tipster on Weibo, Digital Chat Station, Apple is testing a large 200MP sensor, similar to what we’ve already seen (or are about to see) on some Android flagships. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE launch date in India set for April 2: Check expected specs, features, more

There’s still some confusion around where this sensor could be used. While nothing is confirmed yet, some reports suggest it may be tested for the telephoto camera, and others hint that the tech giant might be using it as a main sensor. Whatever is the use case of the expected 200MP camera on an iPhone, it seems like Apple is finally moving into the race for a 200MP camera. Also Read: Apple testing ‘Ask Siri’ button, new UI ahead of WWDC 2026

Does a 200MP camera really matter?

To be honest, no! A higher megapixel count doesn’t always mean better photos, and we all have heard about it multiple times. But it does bring some advantages. It simply means more detail in images, better cropping without losing quality, improved zoom flexibility, and larger prints with clearer output.

That’s one reason brands like Samsung and Vivo have already pushed into the 200MP space. Phones like the Galaxy Ultra series and upcoming camera-focused flagships are already using these sensors to improve zoom and detail.

What about Apple’s approach?

So far, Apple has stayed with its 48MP camera system, focusing heavily on software processing, colour accuracy, and consistency. Even now, reports suggest that Apple is still refining its existing setup while testing higher-resolution sensors in parallel. That means a 200MP iPhone is not confirmed yet and it’s still in the experimental stage.

Some earlier reports even suggest that such a shift may not happen immediately and could take a few more product cycles.

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When can we expect?

If the testing goes well, we could see a 200MP sensor appear in an iPhone in the coming years, but not necessarily in the next generation. Apple tends to take its time before making big hardware changes, so this is likely to be a gradual transition rather than an immediate jump.