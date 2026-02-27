iPhone Fold display leak reveals nearly invisible crease ahead of September launch

Apple’s foldable iPhone has been part of rumours for years. But now, things seem to be moving from speculation to reality. A new leak suggests that Apple has already placed production line orders for its first foldable iPhone, which means this device is no longer just a concept. And interestingly, the latest leak talks about the crease. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max: design, cameras, chipset, release date - what ALL to expect

According to a post shared by tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, Apple’s upcoming foldable will feature a 7.8-inch inner display with a crease depth of under 0.15mm. Now, that number may not mean much at first glance. But crease depth refers to how visible or deep the fold line looks when the screen is open. The smaller the number, the less noticeable the crease. Also Read: Apple may shrink Dynamic Island on iPhone 18 Pro models; Here's why

The same leak also claims that the crease angle is under 2.5 degrees. In simple terms, this suggests the fold line should look much latter rather than sharp or dented in the middle. Sadly, we may rarely have official crease measurements of other foldables to compare. Also Read: iPhone 17e launch next week: Expected to get major upgrades, but it still doesn't excite me

iPhone Fold expected design, specs, more

Based on earlier reports, Apple’s foldable is expected to adopt a book-style design, similar to existing fold-style phones rather than a clamshell flip. When unfolded, it may offer a 7.8-inch main display, while the outer cover screen is said to measure around 5.5 inches (some leaks mention 5.3 inches). The device could measure just 4.5mm thick when unfolded, and roughly 9mm to 9.5mm when folded.

On the camera front, analysts suggest a dual rear camera setup, along with separate selfie cameras for both the inner and outer displays. Instead of Face ID, Apple may integrate Touch ID into the power button.

Foldable iPhone launch timeline

Multiple leaks suggest Apple could unveil the foldable alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup in September. If that happens, this would mark Apple’s biggest hardware shift in years.

The rest of the details are still part of rumours, hence, we should take the information with a pinch of salt.