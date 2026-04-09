iPhone Air 2: Specifications, features, cameras, design, expected release timeline - ALL details

iPhone Air was supposed to be Apple’s new take with a slimmer, slightly different iPhone for those who wanted something lighter. But things didn’t really go as planned. Reports suggest the phone hasn’t seen strong demand since launch, and production was scaled down fairly quickly. Also Read: Apple AI lawsuit: 70 million YouTube videos allegedly used without permission

Still, Apple doesn’t seem ready to drop the idea just yet and is planning to bring the iPhone Air 2. Despite the slow start, leaks suggest that Apple is already working on a second-generation iPhone Air. That’s interesting, because Apple usually doesn’t continue a product line unless it sees some long-term potential. Even with weaker sales, the company appears to be sticking to at least two generations for the Air lineup. Also Read: Apple iPhone Fold price tipped before launch, could go up to Rs 2.7 lakh

So, this doesn’t look like a one-off experiment anymore. Also Read: iPhones are the hardest phones to repair right now, says study

iPhone Air 2: What may change?

If you look at the feedback around the current model, one thing stands out – the camera setup felt limited. And that’s likely where Apple may make changes. The next version is expected to add a second rear camera, possibly an ultra-wide sensor. There are also rumours about improvements in battery life, cooling system, overall weight, and even the internal hardware upgrades. Nothing confirmed yet, but the idea seems clear – fix the basics while keeping the slim form factor.

When can we expect?

This is where things get slightly confusing. Apple is reportedly planning to split its iPhone launches going forward. The Pro models may arrive first, while standard models — including the Air — could follow later. That means the next Air model might not launch alongside the main lineup like before. Instead, it could come as part of a second wave.

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At the same time, leaks suggest that the standard iPhone models may not see big design changes in the next generation. So while the core lineup stays mostly the same, the Air could be where Apple experiments a bit more.