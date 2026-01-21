iPhone 18 vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: leaks suggest major surprises for Apple fans

Apple iPhone’s have a habit of already creating buzz long before they are officially released, and this time iPhone 18 series is no exception. The early rumors suggest that Apple will reconsider its launch plan as well as design philosophy this time for its next flagship devices, including standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. As the rumours suggest, a later release of the standard model and significant improvements in features are waiting in line. The iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be drastically different phones with a drastically different target market.

iPhone 18 Different Launch Schedule

As per the initial speculations, Apple might not introduce the standard iPhone 18 and the Pro models at the time of initial launch. Rather than the traditional September release in 2026, the iPhone 18 would be released later in the year, potentially at the beginning of 2027. In case this occurs, it would become a huge change in terms of the conventional release cycle by Apple. The approximate price of the iPhone 18 in India is expected to be around Rs 84,900, but the final price will be determined by the level of storage and local taxes.

Design Modifications

Apple will bring the visible design changes in its iphone 18. Apple might be shifting to a punch-hole front camera and replaced the notch or Dynamic Island. Under-display Face ID rumours are also strong, with this resulting in a more immersive and cleaner display. The next A20 chipset that is likely to power the phone will not only enhance the daily performance of the phone but also its efficiency in battery power. The iPhone 18 may attract the attention of people seeking a modern iPhone but not willing to spend Pro prices due to its enhanced connectivity options and extended battery capabilities

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro Max should occupy the first place in the Apple line. Its initial price in India may be seen to reach up to Rs 1,50,900, becoming the most expensive iPhone ever. It is also believed to have a large 6.9-inch LTPO OLED screen with ProMotion, with a smooth scrolling and improved power management. Similar to the conventional model, it can also take under-display Face ID to achieve an edge-to-edge display.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Expected Features

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be powered by the A20 Pro chipset, capable of handling heavy multitasking, high-end gaming, and advanced photography. It is also expected to get camera upgrades which will make it more attractive to the content creators and professionals, particularly in low-light performance and video recording.

Which iPhone to Consider?

In case the leaks prove to be true, the iPhone 18 would be a moderate upgrade among the common people, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max would be a model that meets the needs of the people who desire the new and advanced features and high-quality performance. The ultimate choice will probably be reduced to the budget, use requirements, and user ratings of the premium features.