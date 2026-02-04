iPhone 18 series may stick to the same design, leak suggests

Apple’s next iPhone lineup may not look very different from the current models, if recent leaks are anything to go by. According to a new claim, the iPhone 18 series is expected to carry forward the same overall design language seen on the iPhone 17 lineup, with Apple choosing to focus on internal upgrades instead. Also Read: iPhone Air price dropped ahead of Valentine's week: Where to buy the best deal

Leak points to minimal design changes

The information comes from tipster Fixed Focus Digital, who shared details on Weibo. As per the tipster, Apple is unlikely to introduce major visual changes with the iPhone 18 series. The reasoning shared is that the iPhone 17 lineup, especially the Pro models, performed well in the market, reducing the need for Apple to make noticeable design alterations so soon. Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Review

This suggests that the iPhone 18 lineup could sport a similar look as the iPhone 17 series, including the frame, button placement, and shape. Apple has followed this pattern before, sticking with the same design for more than one generation when a new look has been well received. Also Read: How to build your own Mac online? Hint: Apple Store

Focus likely to shift to performance

Instead of changing how the phones look, Apple is expected to focus more on performance upgrades. Both the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro models are tipped to run on the A20 and A20 Pro chipsets, respectively. The chips are tipped to be the main upgrades and could end up being the most noticeable difference between the iPhone 18 series and the current models.

Apple usually puts a lot of emphasis on camera upgrades with each new iPhone, but leaks so far suggest that performance improvements may take priority this year. That said, camera tweaks are still expected, even if they are not drastic.

What about under-display Face ID?

Earlier rumours had suggested that Apple might introduce under-display Face ID with the iPhone 18 Pro models. There have also been reports pointing to a smaller Dynamic Island or a possible move towards a hole-punch cutout. While these ideas have not been completely ruled out, the latest claims suggest that any such changes would be minor rather than a full redesign of the front.

If Apple does introduce under-display Face ID, it could slightly reduce the size of the Dynamic Island. Even then, the front of the phone is still expected to look familiar to current iPhone users.

Expected launch timeline

Based on current leaks, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max around September. There are also claims that a foldable iPhone could debut alongside them. The standard iPhone 18 may arrive later. As of now, Apple has not confirmed any launch plans, and all details are based on tipster reports.