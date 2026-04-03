iPhone 18 series may skip big upgrades, new colours could be the only change

iPhone 18 leaks: There is already a fair bit of discussion around the iPhone 18 lineup, even though it is still some time away. Early leaks suggest that this year’s update may not bring any major design shift. Instead, Apple could be sticking to what it already has, with only minor tweaks here and there. Also Read: ChatGPT now works on Apple CarPlay: Here’s how to enable it, supported devices

What stands out in these early reports is that the biggest visible change might not be hardware or design at all. It could simply come down to new colour options. That may sound like a small update, but it does say a lot about how Apple is approaching this cycle. Also Read: iPhone Air price drops to Rs 90,990 with this Amazon deal; NO exchange deal needed

Design may stay mostly the same

Based on leaks shared by tipster Fixed Focus Digital, the iPhone 18 lineup is expected to look quite similar to the previous generation. There are no strong indications of major design changes like curved displays or under-display tech.

Even elements like the frame, back panel, and overall shape are likely to remain unchanged. Some reports do mention a slightly smaller Dynamic Island on the Pro models, but that does not change the overall look of the phone in a big way.

This also follows a pattern. Apple made noticeable design changes with the previous generation, so a more stable update this time is not entirely surprising.

Focus shifts to colours

If the leaks are accurate, colours could end up being the main highlight this year. Apple is said to be testing a few new shades, including options like deep red, purple, and even coffee brown.

There are also claims that a black colour option may not return for the Pro models. That could be a noticeable change for users who usually prefer more neutral finishes.

Apple has already seen how colour choices can impact sales. Last year’s Cosmic Orange finish on the iPhone 17 Pro did well, especially in certain markets. This could be one reason why the company is focusing more on colours this time.

Why Apple may not change much this year

There could be a simple reason behind this approach. Apple is expected to be working on a bigger upgrade for a future iPhone. That usually means Apple is saving the bigger changes for a later model.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

For this one, it looks more like they are continuing with what they already have instead of doing anything drastic. Nothing is official yet, and since this is all coming from early leaks, things can still change by the time it actually launches.