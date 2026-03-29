iPhone 18 release date and India price leak: Why is Apple planning a major timeline change?

The iPhone series has a reputation of the annual launch cycle, but this might not remain the same in the future. There have been early hints that the company may alter its normal routine. The iPhone 18 would be launched later than normal, and given that the buyers are keen followers of Apple, this would make this launch even more interesting. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max price leak: Will Apple keep it cheaper this year?

iPhone 18 Release Date and Launch Timeline

It is reported that Apple can split release of its base and Pro models. The Pro models would still come in around September which is the standard schedule. Nevertheless, the iPhone 18 entry-level model can be released later, probably in March the upcoming year. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro India pricing: Which model should you buy in 2026?

In case this occurs, then it is possible that the iPhone 18 will be launched in mid-March. This change can enable Apple to concentrate more on each model individually. It may also assist the company in better managing demand across markets such as India. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro price and camera upgrades revealed, AirPods Max 2 features

Expected Price

It is assumed that iPhone 18 will remain in the same price bracket with earlier models. The 256GB might be sold at approximately 85,900 in India. This places it in the upper end but not the Pro models.

This pricing model assists Apple to focus on the users who desire a premium device but are not willing to pay the premium models.

iPhone 18 Design and Display

Major changes are not anticipated in terms of design. Apple can also stick to a similar appearance as of the last model. Nevertheless, it might be modelled with new colour options to make it feel new.

It is believed that the phone will come with a 6.3 inch OLED display. It can sustain a 120Hz refresh rate which will enhance scrolling and overall smoothness. Brightness levels might also be high making use in the outdoors easier.

Expected Camera Features

The iPhone 18 can also have a dual rear camera system. It would have a 48MP primary camera and 48MP ultra-wide lens. This installation must provide more detailed images and enhanced low light performance.

In case of selfies, the phone can have a better front camera. This will assist in social media and video calls.

Processor and Performance

On the performance front, the device will use a new Apple chipset. It can be provided with 8GB RAM that should be able to perform multiple tasks. The phone was also capable of using an updated iOS with enhanced AI.

There might be an increase in battery capacity. The iPhone 18 might also have a bigger battery than the earlier ones. This can enhance the use on a daily basis and decrease the frequency of charging.

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All in all, the iPhone 18 appears as a moderate upgrade. It might not transform all things, however, it might end up making improvements on vital areas that are important to ordinary people.