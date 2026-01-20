iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: 5 biggest changes that will change the overall experience

Apple is changing a lot of things with its iPhone family this year. Whether it is about the launch timeline, new display design rumours, upgraded cameras, reduced size of Dynamic Island, and more. Apple is planning, but many subtle changes ahead with its iPhone 18 series. Believing the leaks, the iPhone 18 launch may shift next year, but the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models are still on their usual track, the September launch this year.

And the iPhone 18 Pro are surely expected to bring notable upgrades over the iPhone 17 Pro. Read on. Also Read: 6 best AI-powered smartphones to buy in January 2026

iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro

Design

The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to continue with a similar design to the iPhone 17 Pro; however, what will change is the front. The i-shaped cutout is expected to be ditched this time with the iPhone 18 Pro models and may only get a punch-hole camera cutout at the extreme left. That means, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to get under-display Face ID for the first time, while taking a baby step towards the full display design.

What else is expected is the new shades of colours as the iPhone 18 Pro may come in burgundy, purple, and brown colour options, while the iPhone 17 Pro comes in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro design leaked in this video; iPhone display to be changed forever?

Display

The iPhone 17 Pro measures a 6.3-inch ProMotion display, which is expected carry forward with the iPhone 18 Pro too.

Chipset

The iPhone 17 Pro is powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chip (3nm process). Based on the leaks and the usual pattern, the iPhone 18 Pro is said to pack the A20 Pro chipset under the hood.

Cameras

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to carry the same triple camera setup headlined by a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP periscope lens. On the front, it is tipped to get the 18MP centre stage camera, similar to the iPhone 17 Pro.

Price

The iPhone 17 Pro was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 ($1099), however, some leaks suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro may get a price hike. Whether that will be true or not can be known with its official launch.

Till then, we must wait for more concrete information or the official launch in September.