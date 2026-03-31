iPhone 18 Pro series may get smaller Dynamic Island than iPhone 17 Pro

Before the launch, Apple rarely reveals anything official. However, the subtle leaks and rumours shed light on what we can expect from the upcoming models. The iPhone 18 Pro series has been a part of a similar process, which is said to expect subtle changes in design, while some say it may mimic the iPhone 17 Pro-like design. Now, a latest leak by Tech King Tengxiao on Weibo, the Chinese social media platform, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max screen covers. Also Read: Apple may launch over 15 new products in 2026: iPhone, Mac, iPad and more

While making the early leak alive, the latest post suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro series may feature a “smaller” Dynamic Island. Which means the other rumour of the punch-hole display design seems to take the back seat. Based on the leak, the iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to feature a 13.49mm size of Dynamic Island, while the iPhone 17 Pro has a 20.76mm size. Also Read: iPhone 18 release date and India price leak: Why is Apple planning a major timeline change?

While the rest of the design is expected to remain the same. That usual triple-camera setup, dual-tone design like the iPhone 17 Pro series, and the same buttons. Even the standard iPhone 18 is said to remain same as its predecessor. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max price leak: Will Apple keep it cheaper this year?

iPhone 18 Pro series: What else is coming

In terms of specifications, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.9-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro may get a 6.3-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate for both models. For photography, both the models may get a 48MP primary camera along with a 48MP periscope and a 48MP ultra-wide camera at the back. The selfies may witness a major upgrade with a 24MP front camera.

Under the hood, the iPhone 18 Pro and the Pro Max models could be powered by the A20 Pro chipset with up to 1TB storage options.

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However, the final specifications and the design will be confirmed with its official launch, which is expected on the usual timeline of September 2026.