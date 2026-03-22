iPhone 18 Pro price and camera upgrades revealed, AirPods Max 2 features

Apple is still broadening its product range and enhancing its software ecosystem. The company is also in the process of developing new features of the iPhone, renovating its security systems, and introduction of new devices. These updates present the fact that Apple is putting emphasis on performance, user safety, and long-term support. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max vs iPhone 18 Pro India pricing: Which model should you buy in 2026?

What’s Coming in iPhone 18 Pro

The next iPhone 18 Pro is likely to experience a shift in pricing because of the increased prices of memory and storage chips. Although Apple has excellent control in the supply chain, the rising costs of production might still impact the end price. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 18 Pro Max Leaks: AI, camera, and design secrets revealed

Regarding camera enhancement, Apple will most likely come up with an adjustable-aperture lens on the primary camera. This will assist users to fine tune light depending on the conditions. It is also possible that the telephoto camera will increase the low-light performance. It is reported that the ultra-wide camera could be Samsung rather than Sony. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max launch expected in 2026 with A20 Pro chip, bigger battery and camera upgrades

Apple to Release New iOS Security Update System

Apple has unveiled a new way of providing critical security update releases on iOS, macOS, and iPadOS. This system enables the company to correct serious problems within no time without having to wait until the software gets an update.

The most recent release talks about a WebKit vulnerability that can enable attackers to gain access to sensitive information using malicious web content. This update is significant to the safety of users since WebKit is used in Safari and other browsers.

What We Know About AirPods Max 2

The new AirPods Max 2 by Apple comes with features targeted at creators and daily users. The headphones accommodate the recording of high-quality audio in the studio and they have remote camera control features.

They also have better noise cancellation features and they are driven by the H2 chip. Apple has also recycled materials in the product, which indicates that it is concerned with sustainability.

AppleCare One and iPhone 17e Changes

Apple is likely to offer its service, AppleCare One to additional regions. This plan enables users to subscribe to more than one device easily and manage them.

The iPhone 17e introduces new features of repairability and wireless charging. It addresses previous problems and can enable older models to update some features by changing parts.

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WWDC 2026 Expected Schedule

The next developer conference, WWDC 2026, will be held in early June. The conference will be devoted to software upgrades and developer tools.