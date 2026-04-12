iPhone 18 Pro Max weight leak and camera upgrade: Might include pro level zoom to rival DSLR cameras

Apple is planning to unveil its next flagship iPhone 18 series in September, just like it does for every iPhone. The series might include the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max. One thing that the company has evolved steadily over the years is its cameras. However, a new rumor suggests that the tech giant might be exploring a much more ambitious upgrade in its upcoming iPhone 18 lineup. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max colors revealed: Apple may remove classic black finish and introduce a bold new look

As per recent rumors, Apple is testing advanced camera hardware that could significantly improve zoom performance. If this happens, the company might blur the line between smartphone photography and traditional cameras. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max September launch 2026: A20 Pro chip, bigger battery and improved camera

Apple Testing DSLR-Like Teleconverter for iPhone 18 Pro

As per leaks, Apple might be planning to bring a teleconverter-style camera in the iPhone 18 Pro series. A teleconverter camera is commonly used in DSLR cameras, and hence, including it in upcoming iPhone series is a big step. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro series may get smaller Dynamic Island than iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro Max to be the Heaviest iPhone Ever

As per reports coming from the tipster Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to weigh more than 240 grams, which is heavier as compared to the weight of the iPhone 17 Pro Max, with 233 grams.

To recall, the iPhone 14 Pro Max measures 240 grams, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max weighs 227 grams with its titanium frame. With iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple shifted to aluminum rather than titanium, and hence it resulted in the heaviness in weight. It is expected that Apple might continue the same strategy and launch its iPhone 18 Pro Max with an aluminum frame, making the phone heavy. In addition, the tech giant could also include heavy batteries and an enhanced cooling system. These two reasons could also contribute to the thickness and weight increase.

Processor and Hardware

Other than aesthetics, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to be powered by the upcoming A20 Pro chipset, paired with a 2nm fabrication process. It will also be equipped with the in-house C2 modem. It means Apple will be moving away from Qualcomm.

Additionally, other anticipated upgrades might include a thicker body to accommodate a larger battery and possibly under-display Face ID in preparation for Apple’s 20th anniversary iPhone in 2027.

Display

According to leaks, the iPhone 18 Pro might have a 6.26-inch screen, and the Pro Max might have a 6.9-inch panel, both of which would have comparable sizes to the current lineup. The A20 chip, which promises faster performance and greater energy efficiency, is anticipated to power both devices. It is constructed using TSMC’s second-generation 2nm process.

A vapor chamber system and stainless steel components could be used in conjunction for heat management, guaranteeing steady performance even when performing taxing tasks like video editing or gaming.

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Price and Availability

iPhone 18’s price is expected to start around Rs 82,900, the iPhone 18 Pro at approximately Rs 1,34,900, and the iPhone 18 Pro Max near Rs 1,69,900.