iPhone 18 Pro Max price leak: Will Apple keep it cheaper this year?

iPhone 18 leaks: The iPhone 18 Pro Max has already started appearing in leaks and early reports, and the same question keeps coming up. Will it be cheaper this time? Right now, there is no official pricing, but some reports suggest Apple may try to keep prices in check. At the same time, there are a few things working in the opposite direction, so it’s not very clear yet where things will land. Also Read: iPhone 15, iPhone 16 prices likely to rise in India: Here’s why

What is pushing prices up

Across the smartphone industry, the cost of memory and storage has gone up. This is not just limited to Apple. Several brands have already adjusted pricing because of higher component costs. Also Read: iPhone with 200MP to rival Samsung and Vivo? Here's what Apple planning

Reports point out that things like DRAM and NAND storage are getting expensive due to demand from AI-related infrastructure. This directly affects how much companies spend to build phones. Also Read: Apple testing ‘Ask Siri’ button, new UI ahead of WWDC 2026

If this trend continues, it usually leads to higher prices for end users. That is why there is some concern around how the iPhone 18 Pro Max will be priced.

Why prices may not increase

Despite this, some analysts believe Apple may not increase prices this year. According to reports and analyst inputs, Apple could try to absorb some of the extra cost instead of passing it on to buyers.

Apple usually has better control over its supply chain than most brands. It works with multiple suppliers and locks in deals early, which gives it some room to manage costs.

There are also some reports suggesting Apple is trying to reduce costs in areas like the camera and display. That could help balance out the rising cost of memory and storage.

iPhone 18 Pro Max price in India (expected)

Based on early reports, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could still be priced around Rs 1.5 lakh in India. This puts it in the same range as current iPhone 17 Pro Max, which starts at Rs 1,49,900.

So even if prices don’t increase significantly, a major drop is also unlikely. Apple usually keeps its flagship pricing consistent, unless there is a big shift in strategy.

Demand remains strong

Even with all this, demand for Pro Max models in India hasn’t really slowed down. People who want top-end performance and plan to use their phone for a long time still go for these devices.

On top of that, leaks around camera improvements and performance upgrades have kept the interest going. Pricing will still matter, but right now it doesn’t look like demand will drop much.

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What to expect

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro Max around September 2026, as per its usual timeline. For now, it looks like pricing may stay around the same range rather than seeing a noticeable drop. A clear answer will only come closer to launch, once Apple confirms the details.