i-relief! iPhone 18 Pro price may remain same as iPhone 17 Pro, here's why

Apple is all set to make some notable changes, not just with the models, but also with the way they launch their flagships. Multiple reports have suggested that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max may follow its usual September schedule, while the standard and the Air model are expected to witness a delay. The early members of the iPhone 18 lineup are rumoured to get a new and upgraded chipset (obviously!) and some much-needed camera improvements. Also Read: Apple may boost iPhone 18 Pro Max battery as Android phones hit 10,000mAh

When it comes to bigger upgrades, the price hike apprehensions come along with it. Plus, the rising component costs and chip shortage are some common factors behind the smartphone price hike these days. However, the latest leak by equity analyst Jeff Pu suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max prices may remain the same as the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max – at least for the base variants. Also Read: iPhone 18 series may stick to the same design, leak suggests

iPhone 18 Pro models price leak

As per the research note by Jeff Pu, obtained by MacRumors, Apple is focusing on cost management to keep the iPhone 18 Pro models’ price unaffected by external factors. To do so, Apple is tipped to be negotiating with Samsung and SK Hynix in order to get good memory chip deals. Moreover, Apple is expected to manage the lower costs of other iPhone components, such as the display and cameras. In short, the tech giant plans to keep the price in check to avoid any hike. Also Read: Why Apple may not launch the standard iPhone 18 this year

If Apple manages the cost of the iPhone 18 Pro models, then it may remain the same as the iPhone 17 Pro models – $1,099 (Rs 1,34,900) for the Pro and $1,199 (Rs 1,49,900) for the Pro Max.

iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max: What to expect

Apart from the price leak, several other past reports have suggested the iPhone 18 Pro and the Pro Max may get a bigger battery, with over 5000mAh, as Android smartphones are also focusing on long battery life. Plus, they may pack a 2nm A20 Pro chipset. Some leaks also say that Apple may experiment with under-display Face ID, which could impact the Dynamic Island size.

However, most of the details will be confirmed as we near the iPhone launch in September 2026.