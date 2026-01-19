iPhone 18 Leak Reveals Apple’s Biggest Design Change in Years: Check Details

The display innovation of Apple has been slowly increasing with each new generation of iPhone, and the next iPhone 18 series may be the next significant move. It has been reported that Apple is deliberating on visible improvements in screen technology, which should be more efficient, simpler in design, and future-proof biometric. When such changes come as anticipated, the iPhone 18 series could have a different appearance and feel compared to the existing models.

iPhone 18 Display Technology

Apple is planning to use LTPO+ display panels in the upcoming iPhone 18 series according to the reports given by supply-chain. LTPO+ is reported to be a better variant of the LTPO screens that are present in Pro iPhones. In the newer panel technology, advanced oxide-based transistors are used, which can be used to enhance brightness control, screen response time, and power efficiency.

To users this may translate to easier scrolling, increased outdoor readability and reduced battery consumption in the day-to-day activities. It is also hoped that the technology will be able to manage the variable refresh rates more effectively, with the screen performance settling depending on what is being shown.

Under-Display Face ID

The most interesting part of the report is the reference to an under-display infrared sensor. The face id system of Apple includes the use of IR sensors, which, when installed below the screen, may enable Apple to conceal the majority of facial recognition devices. In case of this, the iPhone 18 series might not require the existing pill-shaped Dynamic Island. Rather, Apple might proceed to place a hole-punch of a front camera only and produce a more refined and more immersive display design.

Apple Changes Display Suppliers

The report also indicates that Apple would depend primarily on Samsung display and LG display to supply the iPhone 18 panels. The company might not include BOE, which provided displays in previous iPhones, because of quality issues. Because LTPO+ panels are more difficult to produce, Apple seems to be picking more suppliers that have more experience with high-quality display production.

Foldable iPhone in Action

In addition to the iPhone 18 series, Apple is also scheduled to release a foldable iPhone in 2026. It has been reported that Samsung Display is the only supplier of this foldable screen. The company has been reported to have minimized the visible creases through enhancement of the folding of display along a vertical axis.

In case these reports prove true, then the iPhone 18 series may be able to provide greater efficiency on its battery, cleaner front, and more advanced display performance. All these improvements are indicative of Apple gearing towards the next significant design stage of the iPhone.