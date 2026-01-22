iPhone 18 could get a brighter display as Apple raises OLED standards

Apple is actively working on the iPhone 18, which is expected to launch early next year. Although still a year away, rumours and leaks continue to shed light on the upgrades Apple is aiming for the standard model. A new iPhone 18 leak has now suggested a major jump in display brightness. A tipster has claimed that the company is eyeing brighter OLED panel requirements, which could result in a new supplier stepping in. Also Read: This iOS 26 feature quietly extends your iPhone’s battery life

New display standards in the works

According to information shared by tipster Instant Digital on Weibo, Apple has reportedly raised its expectations for OLED panel performance on the iPhone 18. The focus this time is said to be on light transmittance, which directly affects how bright a display can get while remaining power-efficient. These new standards are described as being higher than anything Apple has demanded from its suppliers so far. Also Read: 8 settings that make your phone feel faster

Recent iPhones have already seen steady improvements in brightness. Models from the iPhone 15 onwards offer around 1,000 nits of typical brightness, with higher levels for HDR and outdoor use. The iPhone 17 pushed outdoor brightness even further to 3,000 nits. The latest leak suggests the iPhone 18 could move another step ahead, although exact brightness numbers have not been mentioned yet.

What this could mean for BOE

One possible outcome of these higher requirements is a change in Apple’s display supplier mix. The tipster claims that BOE may struggle to meet Apple’s updated standards for the iPhone 18. BOE has supplied OLED panels for some iPhone models in recent years, particularly for units sold in China.

Separate reports from South Korea add some context here. They suggest BOE has been running into manufacturing and quality problems at its OLED production facilities, which have led to delays and, in some cases, a pause in output for certain panels. Because of this, Apple is said to have shifted a portion of its display orders to Samsung Display, which has long been Apple’s primary OLED supplier.

If these problems persist, BOE’s share in Apple’s display supply chain could shrink further, particularly for future iPhone models.

iPhone 18 launch timeline and other expectations

The iPhone 18 is expected to arrive later than the Pro models in the lineup. Current reports point to the iPhone 18 Pro launching in Q3 2026, with the standard iPhone 18 following in early 2027.

Beyond the display, the phone is rumoured to feature Apple’s next-generation A20 chip, a new in-house C2 modem, and some changes to camera controls.