Planning to buy a new phone? Croma republic day sale brings iPhone 17, Galaxy S25 and Fold 7 at big discounts

Croma has announced its Republic Day Sale ahead of January 26, bringing major discounts across smartphones, laptops, televisions, and home appliances. The sale is now live across Croma’s offline stores and online platform and will run until January 26. This year, the focus is clearly on high-value exchange deals, bank offers, and bundled benefits that significantly lower the effective prices of premium devices.

According to Croma, the Republic Day Sale is designed to help customers upgrade their devices through value-focused pricing, exchange flexibility, and in-store expert support. The offers are valid until January 26, making it a limited-time opportunity for buyers planning big-ticket purchases.

iPhone 17

One of the biggest highlights of the sale is the iPhone 17, which is available at an effective price of Rs 47,990. The smartphone was originally launched at Rs 82,900. The reduced price includes exchange benefits of up to Rs 23,500, a flat Rs 2,000 bank cashback, and an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000. The exact exchange value depends on the condition and model of the old smartphone being exchanged.

iPhone 15

Alongside this, the iPhone 15 is also available at a heavily discounted effective price of Rs 31,990, compared to its market price of Rs 59,900. This price includes exchange benefits, cashback, and bonus offers combined under the Republic Day Sale.

Bank and Student Offers

Croma is also offering additional savings on Apple products through bank offers. Customers using HDFC Tata Neu cards can avail up to 10 per cent savings on select Apple devices, subject to terms and conditions. Students can further benefit from special pricing on MacBooks during the sale period.

Samsung Galaxy S25 and S24 Series

The MacBook Air M4 is available at a student price of Rs 55,911, supported by exchange and bank cashback offers. The HP OmniBook 5 (13th Gen) can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 48,130. On the entertainment side, the Samsung Neo QLED 65-inch TV is priced at Rs 98,990, down from Rs 1,75,000, while the TCL 55-inch QLED TV is available at Rs 38,990. Fully automatic front-load washing machines start at Rs 31,290, and select air conditioners come with assured freebies worth up to Rs 11,500.