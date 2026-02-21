iPhone 17 for less than Rs 45,000? 3 reasons you will want it, but don’t miss these facts

If you’ve been planning to buy a new iPhone, now is a great time to grab the latest iPhone 17. While the official Apple Store lists this premium smartphone at Rs 82,900, the e-commerce site Croma is offering it for around Rs 45,000, giving buyers an instant saving of roughly Rs 37,000. This deal is especially appealing for users looking to own a high-end device at a comparatively lower price.

Extra Discounts on iPhone 17

The savings don’t end there. Croma provides several bank offers and exchange deals to make the iPhone 17 more affordable. Customers can get 2% discount or Rs 1658 off. Additionally, you can also use the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and can get an additional discount of Rs 1,803. Not only this, the device is also available on no-cost EMI, and hence, it becomes easy for buyers to manage payments.

Furthermore, if you have an old smartphone, especially an iPhone or Galaxy S series, you can grab an exchange bonus of worth Rs 8000. The exact exchange value depends on your device’s model and condition, allowing users to save significantly while upgrading to the iPhone 15.

According to Croma’s website, buyers can get up to Rs 23000 exchange value based on their device’s condition, bringing the price down to Rs 44768.

Should you or not buy iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. This is a clear step up from the iPhone 16’s 60Hz panel. The screen also gets Ceramic Shield 2 protection and higher peak brightness levels, making it better suited for outdoor use.

It is powered by Apple’s A19 chip, which comes with a 16-core Neural Engine. The device also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the iPhone 17 comes with a dual rear setup that includes a 48MP main camera and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. It also gets the same 18MP Center Stage front camera found on the Pro models, which handles selfies and video calls well.

Bank and Student Offers

Croma is also offering additional savings on Apple products through bank offers. Customers using HDFC Tata Neu cards can avail up to 10 per cent savings on select Apple devices, subject to terms and conditions. Students can further benefit from special pricing on MacBooks during the sale period.

As soon as you add all these offers together, the effective price of iPhone 17 will drop to Rs 47,742. Nevertheless, the final price will vary based on the location of the store and stock availability. The condition of the device may also lead to vary the final price.