iPhone 16 price drops by Rs 19,000 in India: Here’s how to grab the deal

The iPhone 16 has received another round of price cuts in India. After an earlier reduction following the launch of the iPhone 17 series, the device is now available at a lower effective price on Reliance Digital. With bank offers included, the total drop comes close to Rs 19,000 from its original launch price. Also Read: Apple may add Dynamic Island to its first touchscreen MacBook Pro

iPhone 16 deal on Reliance Digital

iPhone 16 debuted in India back in 2024 with a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the 128GB variant. After the arrival of the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple reduced the official price by Rs 10,000, bringing it down to Rs 69,900. Also Read: Xiaomi Tag tracker to launch globally along with Xiaomi 17 Ultra; Set to rival JioTag and AirTag?

Currently, Reliance Digital has listed the device at Rs 64,900. This is Rs 5,000 lower than the revised price. On top of that, buyers using ICICI Bank credit card EMI can get an additional Rs 4,000 discount. With the ongoing bank offers factored in, the effective price now comes down to Rs 60,900. Also Read: Croma Apple Sale: iPhone 16 price down to Rs 61,990 - FULL deal explained here

The phone continues to be available in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Depending on the buyer’s eligibility, exchange deals and no-cost EMI options are also being offered.

iPhone 16 specifications, features

The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and includes the Dynamic Island at the top of the screen. The panel offers up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

Powering the phone is Apple’s 3nm A18 chip, which includes a hexa-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. It runs on iOS 18 out of the box and supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing. The device is eligible for future iOS updates and also supports Apple Intelligence features introduced with recent software versions.

At the back, the phone features a dual camera setup. This includes a 48MP Fusion main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The primary camera also supports macro photography and spatial photos/videos.

For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 12MP front camera. Apple has also added the Action Button along with a dedicated Camera Control button for quicker access to camera functions.

Apple claims the battery can deliver up to 22 hours of video playback. The device supports up to 20W wired charging and 22W wireless charging. It also comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

With these ongoing offers, the iPhone 16 is currently selling at one of its lowest prices since it was launched.