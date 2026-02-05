iOS 26.2.1 update is causing problems for some iPhone users: Here’s what you should do

Apple recently started rolling out the iOS 26.2.1 update for iPhone users. The update adds support for the second-generation AirTag, but many users say it has also brought new problems. Posts on forums and community pages mention app crashes, phones slowing down, and network issues after installing the update. Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max now available refurbished at lower prices by Apple: Check prices

App crashes and storage complaints

Users posting on Apple’s Community forums have reported that apps are crashing or freezing more often on iOS 26.2.1. As noted by MacWorld, one user described their iPhone as nearly unusable after the update. According to the post, the device repeatedly demanded close to 30GB of free storage, even after apps and files were deleted. Also Read: iPhone 18 series may stick to the same design, leak suggests

The user said most apps would crash or stop responding within minutes of rebooting the phone. Restarting the device offered only short-term relief before the same problems returned. Others in the same discussion threads also pointed out odd storage behaviour. In some cases, free space seemed to fill up again shortly after apps or files were deleted. Also Read: iPhone Air price dropped ahead of Valentine's week: Where to buy the best deal

Connectivity issues reported

Connectivity issues have been reported as well. Several users said their mobile network dropped without warning, while Wi-Fi and Bluetooth did not work consistently after the update. Some users mentioned that certain network features worked only sometimes or stopped working altogether.

Separate reporting by The Mac Observer highlighted additional issues. These include Apple Maps losing saved locations, Face ID not working consistently in certain third-party apps, and Control Center or HomeKit actions failing to trigger. A small number of users also reported repeated reboots and noticeable slowdowns.

Apple yet to respond, downgrade not possible

Apple has not publicly acknowledged the reported problems so far. Shortly after releasing iOS 26.2.1, the company stopped signing older versions of iOS 26. This means users who have updated cannot downgrade to iOS 26.2.

What users should do

If your iPhone is running without problems on iOS 26.2, there is no urgent need to install iOS 26.2.1. Reports suggest the update does not include any critical security fixes. Users who are unaffected may choose to wait for the next update, which is expected to be iOS 26.3.

For users who have already updated and are facing problems, basic steps such as restarting the phone or checking available storage may help for now, though these fixes appear to be temporary. Otherwise, waiting for Apple to release a follow-up update appears to be the only option for now.