Instagram privacy tip: How to turn off 'Active Status' and hide your last seen

Instagram displays your online status in the Active Status feature. When you send a message via direct messages, a green dot will appear next to your profile. This feature does not appeal to some users as it puts pressure on respondents to respond quickly. Unless you need to make your use of the app completely private, you can switch off Active Status in a few easy steps. When you are disabled, others will not be able to see when you are online or when was the last time you were active.

Why You Should Disable Active Status on Instagram

Active Status is on by default. This implies that your followers and friends are able to see that you are using the app. Most individuals like to look at the messages and scroll without anyone noticing that they are on. By switching off this, you can respond at your pace.

You can also no longer see when people are online after you turn Active Status off. This setting works both ways. When you turn it off, it remains inaccessible on all the devices you are logged into your account.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Instagram: How to Turn Off Active Status: On Android

The first step is to open the Instagram app on your Android phone. Now, the next step is to click on your profile picture to go to your profile page. Make sure you tap the three-line menu in the top right corner. This will then take you to the Settings and Activity option. Click it. Now, scroll and tap Messages and story replies. Here you will see Show Activity Status, tap on it. Now, turn off the toggle to disable Active Status.

How to do it on iPhone

For iPhone, you need to first open the Instagram app on your iPhone. Now, go to your profile section. The next step is to tap on the three-line menu at the top. Further, pen Settings and Activity. Following this, select Messages and story replies. Now, hit tap Show Activity Status. Here you can switch off the toggle to hide your online status.

How to Disable On Instagram Web