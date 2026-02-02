Instagram might finally let you leave someone’s Close Friends List: Here’s what it means for your privacy

Instagram is reportedly working on a new privacy feature that will allow users to leave someone else’s Close Friend List. This has been one of the long-requested options on the app that can help users to opt out of viewing private Stories and Reels shared with selected groups. If this feature is launched, then it will give individuals more autonomy over what they see and participate in on Instagram. While the tech giant has not announced anything officially and the feature might still be under development, early leaks provide us a glimpse of how Instagram is planning to enhance the feature and implement it on the app.

Instagram is planning to Bring ‘Leave Close Friend’ Feature

The ‘Leave Close Friend’ feature was first spotted by the reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, and he then shared the screenshot on his social media. He mentioned when a user chooses to leave a ‘Close Friend List’, a warning will be displayed on their screen and notify them they will no longer have access to that person’s Close Friends content. They can only see the content unless they are added back in the list.

Currently, the app does not allow users to opt themselves out from someone’s Close Friend List. This is one of the most irrelevant limitations that users have been finding frustrating since its launch in 2018.

Privacy

While the reported feature is said to improve user control on Instagram, it might also create awkward social dynamics. The feature might seem inferior to the person who added you as they can feel rejected. Additionally, the feature will put Instgram in line with competitors like Snapchat, which is already allowing users to leave others Best Friend Lists, giving more personal choice over social sharing.

What is Close Friends Feature

Instagram launched its Close Friend List feature in 2018. The feature allow users to share their Stories, Reels, and posts with a small group of friends whom they consider close, rather than all followers on their account. The update has been a popular tool for users who are looking for more privacy space within the app. Nevertheless, over the time, the feature seems to be frustrating as users who are added on the list are not given permission to exit the list. If the ability to exit another user’s list is added, it would mark a significant update to how users can have access to their privacy and how content sharing is managed on the platform.

Launch Timeline

Meta has not officially announced when the option of leaving Close Friend List on Instagram will be rolled out. For now, it remains under development and the tech giant might be inernally testing it before a wider rollout.

What Other Features Meta is Working On

Separately, Meta is also testing a paid subscription options across all its eco system including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The subscription options will be designed to unlock exclusive features on platforms that can be used for creativity, productivity, and AI-driven enhancements.

One of the essential features will be the integration of Manus, an AI agent Meta recently acquired. Early reports indicate that Manus has been directly incorporated into Instagram.

