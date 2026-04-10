Instagram Comment Edit feature lets you fix mistakes instantly: No more deleting comments!

If you’ve ever posted a comment on Instagram and spotted a typo right after, you probably know the hectic process of deleting it first, then retype it again and post. But that’s finally changing. Instagram has now started rolling out a feature that lets you edit your comments after posting them, something that has been missing for years. Also Read: Instagram Reels now lets you buy products directly

That means you don’t have to go through the hectic process again and again, and you can simply edit it after posting. Of course, there are some terms and conditions. Also Read: Meta launches Muse Spark: New AI model outperforming GPT, Gemini, and Grok in multimodal reasoning

Instagram Comment Edit: How it works

The feature is pretty simple. Once you post a comment, you get a 15-minute window to make changes. Within that time: Also Read: Instagram DMs to lose end-to-end encryption soon: Here’s what you can use instead

You can tap on Edit below your comment

Make changes to the text

Save it using the checkmark

There’s no limit on how many times you can edit within those 15 minutes. But once the window closes, the option disappears completely. So this isn’t meant for rewriting conversations, just fixing quick mistakes or changing how something reads.

What you can (and can’t) edit

There are a few limitations to keep in mind. One of the important factors is that only the text part of the comment can be edited. That means if your comment includes a photo, GIF, or sticker, those cannot be changed. Plus, edited comments will show an “edited” label, but there’s no history of previous versions. So while others will know the comment was edited, they won’t see what was changed.

You must be thinking, “What’s so important about it?” It is just a small feature. But the fact that it solves a very common problem is what makes it useful for all. Other platforms have had similar features for a while now. Even within Meta’s own apps, editing options already exist in places like Threads and Messenger.

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When will you get it?

Instagram says the feature is being rolled out globally, but not everyone may see it immediately. Like most updates, it will reach you in phases. All you have to do is to make sure that your app is updated to the latest version.