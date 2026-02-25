Infinix Note Edge first sale begins in India: Price, features, and offers

The Infinix Note Edge is going on sale in India for the first time today. The smartphone brings a large battery, curved AMOLED display, and 5G support at a competitive price. Buyers can purchase it online starting at 12 pm through official platforms.

Infinix Note Edge Price in India and Sale Details

The Infinix Note Edge price in India starts at Rs 21,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 23,999. The top-end 8GB + 256GB version costs Rs 25,999.

The device will be available via Flipkart and the company’s official website. As part of the launch offer, customers using ICICI Bank or SBI credit cards can get an instant discount. The base model has a Rs 2,000 discount, while the other variants have a Rs 1,000 discount.

The brand is also offering a one-time screen replacement within six months. Buyers will receive a one-year extended warranty in addition to the standard warranty. Jio users can get an 18-month Google Gemini Pro subscription with active usage.

Infinix Note Edge Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display. It supports high brightness levels up to 4,500 nits. The screen comes with TÜV Blue Light certification and Gorilla Glass protection. The phone has a slim 7.2mm body despite housing a large battery.

It is available in Stellar Blue, Silk Green, and Lunar Titanium color options. The device also includes an RGB Halo light on the back panel. It carries an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor, paired with up to 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB storage. The device supports smooth gaming and daily tasks without lag.

A 6,500mAh battery powers the smartphone. It supports 45W fast charging. The company claims the phone can charge up to 50 percent in about 27 minutes.

The Infinix Note Edge offers a 50MP dual rear camera setup. For selfies, it has a 13MP front camera. The device includes dual speakers tuned by JBL for better audio quality.

Other features include NFC support and eSIM compatibility along with a physical SIM slot. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.