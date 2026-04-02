Infinix Note 60 Pro launch confirmed in India for THIS date; Gets LED Matrix back panel

Infinix has now confirmed that the Note 60 Pro will launch in India on April 13 at 12 PM IST. The company has also made dedicated pages live on Flipkart and its official website, which means the phone will be available online soon after the launch. Also Read: Infinix Note Edge 5G launched in India to rival OnePlus Nord CE 5, Edge 60 Fusion, Nothing Phone 3a: Check price

This comes after the device was recently listed on the brand’s global website, giving us a fairly clear idea of what to expect. Also Read: This Infinix phone borrows a lot from iPhone 17 Pro and Nothing Phone 3

Infinix Note 60 Pro design

One thing that stands out immediately is what Infinix is calling an “Active Matrix Display” on the rear panel. From what the teasers suggest, this setup uses multiple LEDs to show notifications and other information. It feels like Infinix is trying to add a visual layer to alerts, instead of relying only on the screen. Also Read: Tech Wrap 2025: 6 Best Budget Tablets Under Rs 15,000 That Are Perfect For Study, Entertainment

The India microsite also hints at a triple rear camera setup, although globally the phone is listed with a dual-camera system. So there could be some differences between variants.

Infinix Note 60 Pro specs and features

On the front, the Infinix Note 60 Pro is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Brightness is said to go up to 4,500 nits, which should help in outdoor visibility. For performance, Infinix has confirmed a Snapdragon chipset for India, but hasn’t specified the exact model yet.

Globally, the phone is listed with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It also carries an IP64 rating, which means basic protection against dust and splashes. In terms of cameras, the global version includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, along with a 13MP front camera.

Battery looks like one of the stronger points here. The phone is expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery, with support for 90W wired and 30W wireless charging.

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Colours and what to expect

Globally, the phone is listed in multiple colour options like Deep Ocean Blue, Mocha Brown, and Frost Silver, among others. It remains to be seen which of these makes it to India.