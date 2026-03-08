India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final live streaming: when and where to watch IND vs NZ match today

The T20 World Cup 2026 is in its last phase. The tournament will culminate in a huge match between India and New Zealand after several weeks of matches. Both teams have delivered strong cricket during the competition. India, as the champion, will also attempt to retain the title. New Zealand will seek the first major white-ball world championship. The last match is anticipated by fans all over the world.

When to Watch

India and New Zealand will play the T20 World Cup 2026 final on March 8. The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will occur at 6.30 PM IST prior to the commencement of the match.

The final match will be played in Narendra Modi stadium Ahmedabad. It is the biggest cricket stadium in the world and it is projected to attract a huge crowd. The two teams will be fighting to win the title with more than 100,000 fans expected to be present at the match.

Where to Watch

The Star Sports Network offers cricket fans in India the opportunity to watch the match live on television. Pre-match coverage and analysis will begin the live broadcast before the match.

The match can be streamed live on the JioHotstar platform to individuals who wish to watch the match online. The fans are able to stream the final on smartphones, tablets, laptops and smart TVs with the app or the site.

India’s Journey in the T20 World Cup Final

India has had both good and bad beginnings in the tournament but has improved in the latter stages. This came after the team suffered a big loss against South Africa in the course of the competition. India subsequently took the other Super 8 matches and made it to the semi-final.

During the semi-final, India beat England in a high scoring and close encounter. This win saw the team qualify for the fourth T20 World Cup final. India has earlier emerged as the winner of the tournament in 2007 and 2024 and as the runner-up in 2014.

Players and Umpires

India has had a number of players doing well in this tournament. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have also been among the best run scorers in the team. The other significant contribution has been made by Sanju Samson through good performances in recent matches. His aggressive performances saw India into the final.

Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf of England will be the on-field umpires to officiate the last match. These two officials have also collaborated in the semi-final of the New Zealand match in the tournament earlier.