Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 launched: 14-day battery and intelligent marathon mode revealed

Huawei has launched a new smartwatch globally with power packed features and health enhancements. The smartwatch is named Huawei Watch GT Runner 2, marking company’s return to the professional and high-end running smartwatches after several years. Huawei WATCH gt Runner 2 is equipped with marathon training features, GPS accuracy, and long battery life. If you are a serious runner or regular fitness user, then this watch is the perfect option for you.

Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 Price and Availability

The Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 is priced at GBP 350 in the UK, roughly translates to Rs 42,900. It is currently available through the official Huawei UK website. Buyers will get three color options to buy from, including Dawn Orange, Dusk Blue, and Midnight Black. The company has not confirmed availability in other regions yet. More market launches may be announced soon.

Display and Design Details

The smartwatch features a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a 466×466 pixel resolution. It supports up to 3,000 nits peak brightness for clear visibility outdoors. The screen is protected by second-generation Kunlun Glass for better durability.

The case, bezel, crown, and buttons are made from titanium alloy. The watch measures 43.5×43.5×10.7mm and weighs around 34.5 grams without the strap. It comes with an AirDry woven strap for improved airflow and a fluoroelastomer strap option.

Marathon Mode

A key feature of the Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 is its Intelligent Marathon Mode. It offers structured training plans and race preparation tools. Users can track pace, predicted finish time, and distance gaps during runs. The watch also includes a digital pacer and fueling reminders.

In addition, buyers will also get advanced metrics such as lactate threshold, running power, and Running Ability Index are supported. Post-run recovery insights are available through the Huawei Health app.

The smartwatch uses a new 3D floating antenna system for improved GPS accuracy. It supports dual-band L1+L5 GPS and satellite systems like GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC. The watch can maintain route tracking even in areas with weak signals.

It supports over 100 sports modes including swimming, cycling, golf, and freediving up to 40 meters. The device has 5 ATM and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. Health features include ECG monitoring, heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress measurement.

The watch supports Bluetooth calling, NFC payments, music playback, and wireless charging. Huawei claims up to 14 days of battery life under light use.