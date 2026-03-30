How to surrender your LPG connection via MyPNG-D portal: Step-by-step guide

With the ongoing LPG crisis in India, the Indian government has introduced a new digital platform and solution to manage the supply pressure in the country. India is facing high demand and limited availability of LPG and there are many households that are facing delays in getting cooking gas cylinders. To manage this issue and make things easier for citizens, the Indian government has launched a portal called MyPNG-D. This portal will allow citizens to switch from LPG to piped natural gas without visiting any office. Also Read: 6 best microwave oven under Rs 10,000 to consider amidst LPG gas crisis

Indian Government Launches MyPNG-D Portal

The newly launched MyPNG-D Portal is a new online platform that is designed to simplify the process of getting a new PNG connection. The platform is launched by the Government of India to reduce dependency on LPG cylinders. You can now easily apply for a PNG connection but to do this you also have to and surrender your LPG connection from home. Also Read: LPG cylinder shortage scam alert: fake ‘pay now for next-day delivery’ ads spreading online

The move is important because it helps in reducing the long waiting times and removes the need for physical visits to gas agencies

Why You Should Switch to PNG Connection

The Indian Government has made it clear that households living in areas with cylinder or LPG gas access may need to shift to PNG within a fixed time. If users are not switching to a PNG connection then their connection will possibly be discontinued. The step is taken to manage the LPG shortage in the country.

PNG connection is more stable than the LPG cylinder and as it is supplied through pipelines, it doesn’t require cylinder refills.

PNG is considered more stable because it is supplied through pipelines and does not require cylinder refills.

MyPNG-D Portal Makes the Process Simple

The MyPNG-D Portal will allow users to complete the entire process online. Citizens don’t need to visit any office and they can easily apply for a new PNG connection. Additionally, with the help of this portal, they can track their request and even surrender their LPG connection with simple steps. It reduces paperwork and saves their time. The system will also help users to avoid confusion and ensure faster service.

LPG Shortage in India

Due to the ongoing war conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, there have been concerns regarding fuel supply. Nevertheless, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has stated that there is no major fuel crisis in the country. He says, petrol and diesel supplies are intact and in stable condition.

He further explains that any shortage in any area is temporary and mostly caused by local issues and panic.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

What the The New Portal Means for Users

Indian government initiative of managing fuel crisis in the country with the help of MyPNG-D portal showcases a shift toward digital services and better resource management. For citizens, the portal is an easier way to switch to PNG and avoid delays in LPG supply.