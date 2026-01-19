How to link Aadhaar with DigiLocker to access all government-issued documents from your phone

DigiLocker is one of the safest options to store and access your essential documents digitally. It is a government initiative that allows you to safely keep all your documents. However, many people don’t know that they can link their Aadhaar card to DigiLocker to easily access verified documents like PAN, driving license, and more. These documents can be accessed anytime, anywhere with the help of DigiLocker. In this guide, we will delve into how you can link your Aadhara card to DigiLocker easily by following our step-by-step guide.

Why Linking Aadhaar With DigiLocker is Useful

It is not mandatory to link Aadhar card to DigiLocker, nevertheless, you should do it as it ensures that your identity is verified and documents can be issues are secure. As soon as you link your Aadhaar card to DigiLocker, you can easily download and share digital copies of your documents, that too without visiting offices.

Here’s a Ste-By-Step Guide on How to Link Aadhar Card to DigiLocker

Step 1: Create a DigiLocker Account

The first step is to create a DigiLocker account, if you haven’t by visiting its official website or you can also download the app from the Play Store or App Store.

Step 2: Sign Up

The next step is to sign up and provide your mobile number. You will then receive an OTP for verifications. Now, you can enter the OTP to complete your DigiLocker account setup.

Step 3: Link Your Aadhaar Card

Once you are logged in, go to the Profile section and select Link Aadhaar option. You will see a box, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on Send OTP button. After this, you will receive the OTP on your registered number, enter it and verify your identity. After verifications, your Aadhaar will be linked to your DigiLocker.

Step 3: Access Your Documents

After your Aadhaar card is linked to your DigiLocker, you will be able to access your important documents that are issued by government. These documents can be accessed under ‘Issued Documents’ section. You can download them as PDF files.

Step 4: Benefits of Linking Aadhaar

The benefits of linking your Aadhaar card to your DigiLocker saves lots of time and effort. This will allow you to securely access PAN cards, driving license, mark sheets, and more. Additionally, it also ensured authenticity and reduces paperwork. This can also be helpful for online verification for banks, colleges, and government schemes.