How to get YouTube Premium free for 2 months: Check quick steps

If you’ve been even slightly excited about trying YouTube Premium, this might be the best time to do it. Right now, some users in India are getting a 2-month free trial, which is longer than what YouTube usually offers. Most of the time, you only get a week or maybe a month to try it out. This time, though, you actually get enough time to see if it fits into your daily use or not. Also Read: Social media addiction case: Meta, Google face liability verdict

Interestingly, there’s no “lite” version here. If the offer shows up for you, you’re getting the full experience. That means there will be no ads while watching videos, and videos keep playing even when you switch apps. And most importantly, you can download content and watch it offline and you also get access to YouTube Music. This will be a perfect option for those who are avid YouTube users and are tired of constant ads. Also Read: YouTube fixes annoying CAPTCHA loop that blocked video playback

YouTube Premium: How to check if you have the offer

There’s no separate link or trick here. You just need to check inside the app. Here is how: Also Read: India to train 15000 creators in AI: Collaboration with Google and YouTube

Open YouTube

Then go to your profile section

Look for the Premium section.

If your account is eligible, you’ll see a “Try for Rs 0” or similar option. Tap on it, add your payment method, and you’re done. If you don’t see it, that’s normal too. The offer hasn’t reached everyone yet.

Before you go ahead, just remember a couple of things:

This offer mostly shows up on new or inactive Premium accounts

You might see a small charge for verification, which gets refunded

The subscription will auto-renew after 2 months if you don’t cancel

So if you’re only trying it out, set a reminder or just cancel it in advance.

Should you try it?

Honestly, if the option is visible on your account, it’s worth checking out. Two months is enough time to figure out if you actually need it or not. Some people get used to the no-ads experience very quickly. Others don’t feel the need to pay after the trial. This gives you enough space to decide that for yourself.

FAQs

What is the price of YouTube Premium?

YouTube Premium is available for Rs 149 per month in India.

What are the benefits of YouTube Premium?

You can enjoy an ad-free experience, ad-free and full access to YouTube Music Premium, and the background play feature.

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Who can claim free YouTube Premium?

Indian users who are getting the option to upgrade their current plan to YouTube Premium.