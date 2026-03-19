How I recovered my WhatsApp chats after losing everything in one click

I have spent years sharing photos, voice notes, and important conversations on my WhatsApp. These chats are not just content for me as they contain valuable memories which I can hold for a long period of time. Nevertheless, it became a daunting experience and a nightmare for me when I lost everything in a single click. Years of important memories and conversations were gone in an instant, as I had no backup to restore them. After this experience, I realized how important it is to secure my chat backups. Also Read: Facebook Lets You Now Login With Passkeys Instead Of Passwords To Curb Phishing Attacks

For users like us, who want to hold old WhatsApp chats and memories they contain, protecting this data is essential. We don’t just need them for privacy, but also want to ensure that we can recover our chats easily. Also Read: How to create a passkey for your Google account (Guide)

One method that really worked for me is a passkey-encrypted backups. This method helped me in protecting my messages, that too without having to remember long passwords or complicated encryption keys. I just do a tap with my fingerprint or a glance with a face unlock keeps my back up safe and private.

After experiencing something so overwhelming, I decided I should share this method with everyone and this is when I came up about writing how you can easily use passkeys to protect your backups.

What is a Passkey

To understand how to use passkey, you first need to get along with what are passkeys. It is an authentication tool that verifies your identity without needing a long password or 64-digit encryption key. These passkeys are stored securely in password managers, such as Google Password Manager on Android. If you are using a passkey then it ensures that only you can access your encrypted chat backups.

Requirements for a Passkey

To use a passkey, your device must meet these requirements:

Android 9 or higher

Google Mobile Services version 241217000 or higher

Screen lock enabled (PIN, pattern, or password)

Steps to enable passkey encryption

Step-By-Step Guide on How to Setup Passkey for Your Chat Backups

Step 1: The first step is to open your app settings in your smartphone

Step 2: Now, go to Chats and then click on Chat Backup option.

Step 3: Click on End-to-end Encrypted Backup.

Step 4: Here, you will have to select Turn On option.

Step 5: Now, create a passkey following the prompts.

Step 6: You have one more option where you can choose to use a password or 64-digit encryption key instead.

Step 7: As soon as the feature is enabled your backup is protected in the cloud. Only someone with your passkey can access it.

How to Easily Switch from Password or Key to Passkey

If you have been using a password or 64-digit encryption key, then you need to first turn off end-to-end encryption. Then you have to re-enable it using a passkey to update the protection method.

Turning off encrypted backups

You can also disable encryption when needed:

Step 1: Go to Chats and click on Chat Backup

Step 2: Then head straight to End-to-end Encrypted Backup.

Step 3: Now, click on Turn Off and follow the prompts to confirm.

Important safety notes

Losing your passkey, password, or encryption key means you cannot restore your backup.

The app cannot recover or reset these credentials for you.

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It is essential to make sure that your device meets the required specifications before enabling passkeys.