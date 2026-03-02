Honor unveils first 'Humanoid Robot' at MWC, stuns crowd with dance moves

Honor unveiled its first humanoid robot this year at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The robot came onto the stage and danced live. The demonstration turned out to be one of the main highlights of the event.

Honor Humanoid Robot at MWC Barcelona

In the show, the robot was seen walking to the stage and dancing alongside the human dancers. It was dancing to the rhythm and beat of the music. There was steady movement and fair coordination in the performance. No apparent mistakes were made in the act.

This was showcased at Mobile World Congress. Honor took this occasion to showcase its artificial intelligence and robotics efforts. The company did not specify whether the robot was in full autonomous mode or it was being remotely operated. During the event, no hardware information and specifications were distributed.

Honor Expanding its Business Toward Robotics

Honor explained that the humanoid robot was one of its broader AI strategies. According to the company, the humanoid robot is intended to serve purposes as a shopping partner, workplace vigilante and companion. Nevertheless, it has no commercial launch timeline.

New Devices Launch at MWC 2026

Honor associated the robot with its strategy of Augmented Human Intelligence. This strategy is aimed at integrating AI software and hardware. The robot is one of the steps to penetrate into consumer robotics market.

Honor also introduced new hardware products, along with the robot. The Honor Magic V6 was one of the key launches. The thickness of the folded device is 8.75mm. The company claimed that it is a bit skinnier than its previous counterpart.

What to Expect Next in AI Strategy

Honor also launched a tablet and a laptop. These products are designed to accommodate AI-based functions and better connectivity. The announcements reveal that the company is increasing its AI-powered device range.

The humanoid robot is an existing demonstration product. It is unknown in terms of pricing, availability and detailed specifications. Additional data can be disclosed in the future.

The live dance performance came as an indication that Honor is taking robotics seriously. The movement of the robot is smooth which implies constant development. The second problem will be to make this a real-life product.