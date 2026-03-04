Holi special Garena Free Fire redeem Codes 4 March 2026: Claim skins & loot now

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam | Published By: Deepti Ratnam | Published: Mar 04, 2026, 08:00 AM (IST)
Garena, the developer of the popular battle royale game, periodically releases redeem codes for players. Gamers can use these redeem codes to get many in-game cosmetic items for free, which help in winning the game. However, these redeem codes issued for Free Fire are valid for a limited time and are region specific.
The game developers reveal new redeem codes every night, which can be activated on reward.ff.garena.com. Registered players can claim these codes every day and get in-game items for free. By using these codes, you can get diamonds, stickers, characters, weapons, skins, exclusive goodies. In Free Fire, you can increase the power of your weapon with the help of skin.
Although items like weapons, characters, pets, gun skins and emotes can also be purchased from the in-game store. However, for this, gamers have to spend diamonds, which come from real money. That’s the reason players wait for Free Fire Redeem Code and get items for free.
Redeem codes are of 12 characters. They can be redeemed by visiting the redemption website. On redeeming, they get a lot of rewards as rewards. However, keep in mind that these redeem codes issued for Free Fire are valid for a limited time only and a different code comes for each region.
GGFF-BBCC-1234: Diamond Booster Pack
YYHH-9988-KKJJ: Legendary Weapon Crate
RRTY-6677-BVVV: 500 Gold Coins
QQSS-DDFF-2211: Elite Character Skin
LLKK-9933-JJHH: 2x XP Card (24 Hours)
XXCC-VVBB-4455: Rare Outfit Bundle
GGYY-TTRR-5566: 300 Diamonds
ZZSS-1144-EEWW: Epic Emote Unlock
MMNN-7766-QQSS: Premium Supply Crate
OOPP-3344-WWEE: Vehicle Skin – Thunder Rider
JJHH-8899-MMKK: 5x Weapon Upgrade Tokens
UUYY-6655-RRFF: Mystery Loot Box
IIKK-4433-PPDD: 750 Battle Points
OOHH-5522-JJGG: Legendary Backpack Skin
VVCC-3322-KKLL: 3x Revival Cards
BBNN-4488-YYTT: Exclusive Avatar Frame
EEWW-5566-ZZXX: Epic Character Bundle
STEP1: To redeem the above code, first go to the Free Fire Redeem Code website i.e. https://reward.ff.garena.com/.
STEP2: After that log in to your Free Fire account.
STEP3: As soon as you log in, you will get the option to redeem this code.
STEP4: Enter the code in the box appearing on the screen and redeem it.
STEP5: As soon as you do this, the reward will come to your Free Fire account.
STEP6: If you are getting an error message like Failed to Redeem while redeeming this code, then either it is not for your region or it has expired.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information