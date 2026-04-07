Headphones under Rs 20000 for music enthusiasts and reel creators

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Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus Wireless Over Ear Headphones

The Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus headphones are priced at Rs 14,989. They feature adaptive ANC, sound personalization, and touch controls for a better listening experience. The headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life and support multipoint connectivity for multiple devices. They also provide clear calls and fast charging, where 10 minutes gives up to 5 hours of playback.