GTA 6 price revealed by Take-Two CEO: Two protagonists and larger open world

Rockstar Games is stirring the gaming community for its highly anticipated next installment GTA 6. The game is expected to be unveiled on November 19, 2026, for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, with a PC version likely to follow later. Nevertheless, the recent updates regarding GTA 6 price has triggered reactions in gaming world. After months of rumors, a new statement from Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick gives us a strong hint of GTA 6 price. As per Strauss, the game might enter with a usual range instead of going higher. Also Read: Rockstar rolls out freebie in GTA 5 as GTA 6 launch nears

Expected GTA 6 Price

GTA 6 is likely to be priced between $70 and $80. This is the same range used by most of the major games today. To recall, earlier reports mentioned that the game could cost $100 or more due to its high development budget. Also Read: Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer just broke GTA 6’s BIGGEST record

However, Zelnick’s comments hints that the company wants to keep pricing in line with industry standards. This means, players might not have to pay extra as compared to other big titles. The official pricing are still not announced. Also Read: Marvel’s Wolverine to hit PS5 before GTA 6: Here’s the release date

No Game Ads

One of the key update is regarding advertisements. Zelnick made it clear that the players who will pay for a premium game should not face interruptions from ads. This means GTA 6 is expected to avoid forced ads during gameplay.

The exclusion of ads comes with an aim to focus more on providing smooth and uninterrupted experience. This decision is expected to improve the overall player satisfaction.

Release Date

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the GTA 6 will be coming on 19 November, 2026. It will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

Currently, there is no official confirmation for a PV version at launch. Based on past releases, the PC version may arrive later and older consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will not support the game due to hardware limits.

GTA 6 Expectations

The game will be center around two main characters named Jason and Lucia. The story is set in a new city version of Vice City and the map is expected to be largr as compared to the previous games in the series.

The main focus will be on realistic gameplay, and hence, report indicates that some advanced vehicles from earlier online modes may not return. This will make the game more balanced and skill based.

Development Cost

GTA 6 is one of the most expensive games ever made. The total development cost is estimated to be over $2 billion.