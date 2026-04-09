GTA 6 Online launch timeline leaked: Here’s when multiplayer mode arrives

GTA 6 leak: There is already a lot of excitement around GTA 6, and now people have started looking at what the online mode might bring. While Rockstar has not shared anything official yet, new leaks are giving an idea of when players might get access to multiplayer. Also Read: GTA 6 release date stands: Rockstar pushes back against delay reports

Based on recent reports, Rockstar Games could bring the online version shortly after the main game launches. The expected timeline being discussed is within a few weeks after November 19, possibly around December. Also Read: GTA 5 for iPhone being talked about again: Here’s what we know

GTA 6 Online release timeline (expected)

According to leaks and insider discussions, GTA 6 Online may not arrive on day one. Instead, it could be released separately after the main game is out. Also Read: GTA 6 multiplayer could add fines and jail time for crimes: What leak suggests

The timeline being mentioned is around a month after launch. This lines up with Rockstar’s earlier pattern. GTA Online was released a few weeks after GTA 5 launch, and Red Dead Redemption 2 also got its multiplayer beta after a month of its release.

So if GTA 6 launches on November 19, a December rollout for the online mode would not be surprising.

What the online mode could offer

Early details suggest that GTA 6 Online may support up to 32 players in a single session. That is slightly higher than what players are used to in GTA 5.

There are also talks about the game following a live-service model again. That basically means regular updates, events, and new content instead of everything being fixed at launch.

Another thing being discussed is user-generated content. Since Rockstar has already worked with platforms like FiveM, there’s a chance players might get more freedom to create and share their own content in the game.

What happens to current GTA Online

A common question right now is about the existing GTA Online. From what reports suggest, it is not going anywhere immediately and should continue running even after the new version arrives.

At the same time, the newer version could slowly become the main focus over time. Rockstar has not confirmed how this transition will happen, but both versions may exist side by side initially.

Monetisation and updates

Like the current setup, GTA 6 Online is also expected to include in-game purchases and downloadable content. This has been a part of Rockstar’s approach for years. Despite that, the overall experience is likely to depend more on how frequently new content is added and how the online world evolves after launch.

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At the same time, it’s worth noting that none of this is official yet. These details are based on leaks and early reports.