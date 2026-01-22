This country may never get GTA 6: Here’s why Rockstar’s biggest game could face a ban

Rockstar Games confirmed the release date for Grand Theft Auto VI a few months ago, with the game set to launch on November 19, 2026. Even though the release is still some time away, GTA 6 has already begun attracting attention for reasons beyond its gameplay and visuals. Also Read: From GTA 6 to Wolverine: Biggest upcoming PS5 games in 2026

Reports now suggest the game could face restrictions in Russia, with discussions around heavy censorship or a complete ban.

Why GTA 6 Is Facing Issues in Russia

According to Russian media reports, Mikhail Ivanov, the deputy chairman of the World Russian People Council, has raised concerns about GTA 6 and its content. He is said to be pushing for the game to either be altered specifically for the Russian market or not released in the country at all.

Ivanov is said to have reached out to Rockstar Games, asking the studio to consider a separate version of GTA 6 that removes content he considers inappropriate. If that does not happen, he believes the game should be restricted under Russian law.

What Content Is Being Questioned

The objections appear to focus on certain scenes expected to be part of GTA 6. Ivanov has reportedly criticised what he describes as vulgar or morally unacceptable content in the game.

One of the main points raised is the reported presence of male strip club scenes. According to his statements, this content goes against traditional values and should not be accessible in the country. Based on this, he has suggested either strict legal controls on the game’s distribution or a complete ban if changes are not made.

What This Means for Rockstar Games

At this stage, there is no official ban on GTA 6 in Russia. The comments come from a specific organisation and do not yet reflect a confirmed government decision. Rockstar Games has also not responded publicly to these reports.

If the issue is pushed further, Rockstar may end up with two options: release a censored version of GTA 6 in Russia or not release the game there at all. Similar situations have come up earlier as well, where games and films were either altered for specific markets or not allowed to release.

GTA 6 Price and Platforms

Rockstar has not announced the pricing for GTA 6 yet. Leaks so far suggest the base version could be priced at around $100, with higher-priced editions also expected.

GTA 6 is currently confirmed for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. There is still no information on a PC version.