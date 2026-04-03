GTA 5 for iPhone being talked about again: Here’s what we know

There’s a new round of discussion going on around Grand Theft Auto V, and this time it’s about a possible iPhone release. A few leaks and online posts are claiming that the game could arrive on iOS soon, which has caught the attention of a lot of players. Also Read: GTA 6 multiplayer could add fines and jail time for crimes: What leak suggests

This comes soon after Rockstar Games released Red Dead Redemption on smartphones, which took a lot of people by surprise. That move has made people believe that a bigger title like GTA 5 could also make its way to mobile devices. That said, there is no official confirmation yet. Also Read: Waiting for GTA 6? Here’s how you could try it before launch in India

What the leaks are suggesting

Now there’s similar chatter around GTA 5 as well. Some reports are saying it could show up on iPhones via the App Store, with a possible April 2026 timing being mentioned. These claims are based on leaks and insider discussions, not anything announced by Rockstar. Also Read: Rockstar rolls out freebie in GTA 5 as GTA 6 launch nears

There is also a bit of doubt around the timing. GTA 5 is still a large game, and releasing something like this without a proper announcement does not really match Rockstar’s usual style.

Is a mobile version even possible?

If you look at Rockstar’s recent moves, the idea doesn’t feel completely out of place. The company has already released older GTA titles on mobile, including the Definitive Edition trilogy. These games are available on both Android and iOS.

Also, recent smartphones are much more powerful than before. Devices now handle better graphics and larger games, which makes ports like this easier than they were a few years ago.

Still, GTA 5 is a much bigger game compared to older titles. Bringing the full experience to a phone would require a lot of optimisation, unless Rockstar chooses a different approach like a scaled-down version or cloud-based support.

Why this rumour is getting attention

One big reason this rumour is picking up is the timing. Grand Theft Auto VI is confirmed to launch on November 19, 2026, for consoles, and Rockstar is already getting a lot of attention.

Bringing GTA 5 to mobile before that could help the company stay in the conversation and reach players who don’t own a console.

Also, GTA 5 is still widely played even today. That makes it a strong option if Rockstar is looking to do more on mobile.

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What to expect from here

At this point, everything around a GTA 5 iPhone release is still based on leaks. There has been no official announcement or teaser from Rockstar.