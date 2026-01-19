Group video calls may finally arrive on WhatsApp web: Here is all we know

WhatsApp Web has always been useful, but when it comes to calling, it still feels a step behind the mobile apps. That gap may finally close soon. WhatsApp is working on bringing group voice and video calling support to WhatsApp Web, allowing users to join and start calls directly from a browser. Also Read: WhatsApp Bans ChatGPT, Perplexity AI Bots For THIS Simple Reason

If this rolls out as expected, WhatsApp Web could finally feel like a proper extension of the app, not just a companion for texting.

Group calls are coming to WhatsApp Web

Reports suggest WhatsApp is actively developing calling features that work inside group chats on the web client. This means users won’t need the desktop app or their phone nearby to join a group call. As long as you’re logged into WhatsApp Web, you should be able to participate.

The key idea here is consistency. Whether someone is on Android, iOS, the desktop app, or WhatsApp Web, everyone should be able to join the same group call without compatibility issues.

How many people can join a call?

Like the mobile apps, WhatsApp Web group calls are expected to support multiple participants. Early reports point to a limit of up to 32 people, though WhatsApp may start smaller, possibly with 8 or 16 participants, before expanding the cap later.

This limit is likely there to keep call quality stable, especially since browser-based calls can be more demanding on system resources.

Call links and scheduled calls

Group calling isn’t the only feature in development. WhatsApp is also working on call links for the web version. This would let users generate a shareable link directly from a group chat, making it easy to invite others to join a voice or video call.

Another useful addition is scheduled calls. Users may soon be able to schedule calls in both individual and group chats, add a name or description, and set an approximate time. The call won’t start automatically, but everyone involved will know when it’s planned.

When will it launch?

For now, these features are still under development. There’s no confirmed rollout date yet, but progress in recent updates suggests WhatsApp is actively testing and refining the experience before making it public.