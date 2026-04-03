Google Vids makes text-to-video tool FREE; Adds AI avatars too

Google Vids is getting a bunch of new features, and this time, it feels like Google is trying to open things up for more users rather than keeping everything behind a paywall. The biggest change here is simple, text-to-video is now free. Earlier, this feature was limited to paid users. Now, if you have a Google account, you can try it out without paying anything. Also Read: What is Google Gemma 4? Features, models and use cases explained

Free text-to-video: what you actually get

With this update, you can create short videos just by typing a prompt or even using an image. It’s still the same idea, you describe what you want, and the tool turns it into a video. However, there are a couple of limits though, which you should know. For example, you can generate up to 10 videos per month, and each video is around 8 seconds long. Also Read: End of AI videos for children on YouTube and YouTube Kids? Here is what parents said to Sundar Pichai

So yes, it’s not something you’ll use for long-form content yet. But for quick ideas, concepts, or even social posts, it works as a starting point. Also Read: Transform quotes and trends with free AI video generator into viral clips

AI avatars and AI music are here, but not for everyone

Google is also adding AI avatars, basically virtual presenters that can act as the “face” of your video. You can place them in scenes, make them interact with elements, and even tweak how they look with different outfits or backgrounds. It’s clearly meant for things like explainers, tutorials, or structured content. But here’s the catch! This isn’t free right now. You’ll need a paid plan to use it.

The same story is with AI music. The new custom music feature is inside Vids. Instead of searching for background tracks, you can generate one directly based on the mood or type of video you’re making. Sounds useful, especially for quick edits. But again, this sits under the paid tier, not the free version.

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What else?

Apart from AI features, Google is also fixing the basics. There’s now a screen recorder extension for Chrome and you can upload videos directly to YouTube from Vids. These are small things, but if you’re creating regularly, they save time. For now, Vids is still evolving. But it’s definitely becoming something more than just a basic video editor.