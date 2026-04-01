Google Veo 3.1 Lite launched: How to create videos using text and images with this new AI model

Google has introduced a new AI video generation model called Veo 3.1 Lite with enhanced features and enhancements. The model is more affordable and focuses on making video creation easy for developers. The tech giant designed Veo 3.1 Lite for high-volume use cases where cost matters. According to Google, the model offers strong performance while keeping the price low. Also Read: Google Veo 3.1 Gets Vertical Video And High-Resolution Output: How To Try

Google Launches Veo 3.1 Lite

Google unveiled its new AI video generation model Veo 3.1 Lite as the most cost-effective video model so far. The model costs half the price of Veo 3.1 Fast, however, it delivers similar speed. This is one of the most practical choices for developers for building large-scale applications. The tech giant has rolled put the model and is available through the paid tie of Gemini API and Google AI Studio. Also Read: Reliance Jio 5G Users Can Now Access Google AI Pro Free For 18 Months: Here’s What’s Included

Veo 3.1 Lite Price

The Veo 3.1 Lite’s price is based on the solution and the duration, including 4, 6, 8 seconds of the video generated.

The 720p resolution video is priced at $0.05 per second. Whereas, the 1080p resolution costs $0.08 per second.

Veo 3.1 Lite Features

Text-to-video and image-to-video

One of the striking features of the new Veo 3.1 Lite model is that it supports both text-to-video and image-to-video generation. Also, developers can create videos by writing prompts as well as by using images as input. The model is flexible and allows different types of content creation. It is not just useful for apps but for marketing tools and creative projects too.

Format Options and Video Quality

Google launched its new model with support of multiple video formats and quality levels. It means you can create videos in landscape – 16:9 or in portrait – 9:16 format. Additionally, it also supports 720p and 1080p resolution output. These options together make it suitable for different platforms, including social media and web use.

Cost and Custom Video Duration

Developers can choose video duration based on your needs. There are several options available, including 4 seconds, 6 seconds, and 8 seconds. The cost will vary depending on the selected duration. This will help developers to control their spending while creating content.

Price Cut for Veo 3.1 Fast

Besides introducing new model, the company is also planning to have a price reduction for Veo 3.1 Fast. The updated pricing will take effect from 7 April. The company is expected to make AI video tools more accessible to developers.

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Veo 3.1 Lite vs OpenAI Sora

Reportedly, during the announcement, a Google executive made a subtle reference to OpenAI Sora. This comes at a time when OpneAI shuts down its AI video model, Sora recently. The comparison highlights how growing the competition is growing within the AI video generation space.