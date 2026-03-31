Google Startup Accelerator 2026: Applications open for India - how to apply now

Published By: Divya | Published: Mar 31, 2026, 03:46 PM (IST)
Google is inviting applicants for the latest batch of 2026 of its Google Startup Accelerator India program. It will basically focus on the AI-led startups. Google explained in its blog post that the program is aimed at early-stage companies, from Seed to Series A, which are building solutions either for India-specific challenges or global industrial use cases. Also Read: Google Pixel 11 leak reveals design: Subtle changes with thinner bezels
Google is moving beyond experimenting with generative AI. Instead of just experimenting with generative AI, Google is now building specialised systems, agent-based workflows, and localised AI models that can scale across large populations. Also Read: Google rolls out Ask Maps in India: How users can find places faster than ever
For the 2026 cohort, Google is narrowing its focus to four key areas: Also Read: Google may bring AirDrop-like Tap To Share feature with Android 17
The idea is to back startups that are not just building tools, but solving real-world problems at scale. The accelerator offers equity-free support, which is one of its biggest highlights. Startups selected for the programme will get:
Startups from earlier cohorts have already shown measurable results. Some reported revenue growth, reduced latency, and better AI performance after integrating Google’s tools. There are also some interesting real-world use cases:
These examples show how AI is moving beyond demos into practical, everyday applications.
The 2026 accelerator will begin with a one-week bootcamp in Bengaluru in June, followed by a multi-month programme, and will conclude with a Demo Day in October. Applications are currently open, and interested startups can apply till April 19.
All you need to do is open the Google form here and provide the essential details.
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